WHAT DO POLICE, SALONS, & TIRES HAVE IN COMMON?

Markets We Serve

Our diverse mix of brands has in common a single mission, which is to provide insights to businesses. We do it by publishing award-winning magazines, doing research, creating content, hosting events, running websites, harnessing social media, and simply by being in the field every day.  We offer a range of services including custom content development, research, and consulting.

Vehicle Fleets

We are the world’s largest fleet publisher and authority on fleet vehicle management and have been for over 50 years.  We reach 250,000 commercial and government fleets, small business fleets, work trucks of all sizes, and heavy duty truck fleets operating 18,000,000 vehicles.  We offer a complete mix of media products that deliver news, industry trends and insight to the fleet management market.

Auto Dealers

We focus on the most successful and best-informed automotive sales and finance and insurance professionals, including the dealer principal or owner of every new-vehicle dealership or dealer group in the nation.

Automotive Aftermarket

We are where the automotive aftermarket professional goes for news, business trends and analysis, merchandising and sales advice, in-depth technical articles and reviews of the hottest products.  Our print and digital magazines, enewsletters, websites and live events, provide the aftermarket professional everything they need to succeed.

Protection

We cover the entire spectrum of the law enforcement, security, and public safety market.  We deliver editorial written by the experts and provide information critical to working safely, efficiently, and professionally.  Our print and digital magazines, enewsletters, events, and websites serve as ways to exchange ideas, share best practices, find industry news, and get technical training.

Professional Salon

Our Professional Salon group has been a major influence in the beauty industry. We offer award-winning designs and innovative editorial coverage that influences the standards and growth of this important segment of the beauty industry.

